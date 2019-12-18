🇬🇧 🇪🇹 ‘My Name Is Why’: Lemn Sissay’s walk towards the light | The Stream

Lemn Sissay is one of the UK’s most revered writers. He has authored several collections of poetry, as well as plays for both stage and public radio, and was official poet of the 2012 London Olympics. Now Chancellor of the University of Manchester, Sissay has overcome a host of early challenges – not least the often painful experiences of growing up in a British foster family and, later, an ill-equipped care system.

Sissay battled for years to get hold of his care files, which now form the backbone of ‘My Name Is Why’. The memoir unswervingly charts his battle out of darkness and out into the light – a theme outlined by verses that introduce each chapter of the book. Fresh from winning the 2019 PEN Pinter Prize, Sissay joins The Stream on Wednesday to talk about his journey to reconnect with his Ethiopian heritage, as well as his creative processes and inspirations.

Join the conversation:

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

#aljazeeraenglish

#ajstream

#lemnsissay