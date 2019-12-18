-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
🇬🇧 🇪🇹 ‘My Name Is Why’: Lemn Sissay’s walk towards the light | The Stream
Lemn Sissay is one of the UK’s most revered writers. He has authored several collections of poetry, as well as plays for both stage and public radio, and was official poet of the 2012 London Olympics. Now Chancellor of the University of Manchester, Sissay has overcome a host of early challenges – not least the often painful experiences of growing up in a British foster family and, later, an ill-equipped care system.
Sissay battled for years to get hold of his care files, which now form the backbone of ‘My Name Is Why’. The memoir unswervingly charts his battle out of darkness and out into the light – a theme outlined by verses that introduce each chapter of the book. Fresh from winning the 2019 PEN Pinter Prize, Sissay joins The Stream on Wednesday to talk about his journey to reconnect with his Ethiopian heritage, as well as his creative processes and inspirations.
Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
#aljazeeraenglish
#ajstream
#lemnsissay