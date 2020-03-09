-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
🇲🇽 Why do femicides in Mexico persist? | The Stream
Women across the country are expected to take part in the country’s first women’s labour strike dubbed “A Day Without Us” (#UnDiaSinNosotras) on Monday. The event was created in response to brutal acts of gender-based violence that have dominated Mexican headlines this year.
Public outrage was sparked after the February murders of Ingrid Escamilla – a 25-year-old woman allegedly mutilated by her partner – and a 7-year-old school girl named Fatima, whose tortured corpse was found in a plastic bag.
The response from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been to downplay the role of gender in these killings. He has also alleged that protests by feminist activists are nothing more than political attacks funded by his political opponents.
In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at Mexico’s femicide crisis and ask, what should be done to stop gender-based violence?
Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
#aljazeeraenglish
#ajstream
#UnDiaSinNosotras