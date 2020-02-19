🇸🇩 Sudan: What would justice for Darfur look like? | The Stream

This week, the Sudanese government and rebel groups extended a deadline for a peace deal to end conflicts in the Darfur region and other parts of the country. Months of negotiations looked closer than ever to a resolution as the government announced last week that it had agreed to allow ex-president Omar al-Bashir and others to face trial for war crimes allegedly committed in Darfur.

The war in Darfur began in 2003, and over the past 17 years, fighting between Darfuri rebels and government-backed Janjaweed militias have killed 300,000 and displaced 3 million people. Omar al-Bashir is currently facing multiple charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.

Al-Bashir was pushed out of office in 2019 and replaced by a military and civilian leadership council eager to make peace with groups formerly suppressed by the ousted leader.

In this episode, we’ll ask: What is the best path forward for justice and reconciliation in Darfur?

