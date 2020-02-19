-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
🇸🇩 Sudan: What would justice for Darfur look like? | The Stream
This week, the Sudanese government and rebel groups extended a deadline for a peace deal to end conflicts in the Darfur region and other parts of the country. Months of negotiations looked closer than ever to a resolution as the government announced last week that it had agreed to allow ex-president Omar al-Bashir and others to face trial for war crimes allegedly committed in Darfur.
The war in Darfur began in 2003, and over the past 17 years, fighting between Darfuri rebels and government-backed Janjaweed militias have killed 300,000 and displaced 3 million people. Omar al-Bashir is currently facing multiple charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.
Al-Bashir was pushed out of office in 2019 and replaced by a military and civilian leadership council eager to make peace with groups formerly suppressed by the ousted leader.
In this episode, we’ll ask: What is the best path forward for justice and reconciliation in Darfur?
Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
#Aljazeeraenglish
#ajstream
#Darfur