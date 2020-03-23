1.3 billion under curfew: India ramps up coronavirus response

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

The normally packed streets of India’s cities were virtually deserted Sunday as the government ordered a 14-hour curfew in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, asking the country’s population of some 1.3 billion to stay at home.

