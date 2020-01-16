-
10-year-old Chinese billiard hotshot shows the pros how to pot
Wang Wuka, a ten-year-old boy from Xuancheng, showcased his impressive billiard skills, as footage filmed on Thursday shows.
“I love billiards so much and I want to challenge Ding Junhui with my efforts,” said the ten-year-old boy, referring to the famous Chinese professional billiard player.
It is Wang Wuka’s father who first ignited his interest in billiards.
“The story starts from Wuka’s father, who is a billiard amateur. When he played billiards, he always took Wuka and also played at home. When he could walk, he started touching billiard balls. His father saw that he was playing like a proper billiard player and made him a mini-size billiard cue. Then, he fell in love with billiards and always continued to stay around the table,” shared the ten-year-old’s grandfather.
Wang Wuka now practices his tricks for two hours or more every day, with the full support of his family.
