100-year-old Spaniard cheers up neighbours in quarantine with daily balcony dance
A 100-year-old Madrilenian has been taking to his balcony to dance, cheer and applaud health workers fighting against COVID-19, as filmed on Tuesday.
Gerardo has been appearing on his balcony for a month at 8pm every evening when the daily flashmob of appreciation starts.
Spain has been the worst-hit country in Europe with at least 172,541 cases of the novel coronavirus and 18,056 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
