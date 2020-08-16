£10k at stake for Rachel in world’s nuttiest obstacle course! – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness look back on classic Total Wipeout episodes.

This fun-filled, action-packed, physical gameshow sees crazy characters from all walks of life – male and female, old and young, fit and… not so fit – competing in the most extreme and most ridiculous obstacle course to have ever appeared on our screens. Between punching walls and dizzy obstacles – only the 3 bravest, fastest and most bonkers contestants will arrive to the final and compete for the big cash prize.

Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Take Over | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC

#BBC #BBCTotalWipeoutFreddieandPaddyTakeOver #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.