-
LIVE: Protests continue in Kenosha over police shooting of Jacob Blake - 30 mins ago
-
Hurricane Laura strengthens as it approaches Texas, Louisiana - 52 mins ago
-
USA: “No justice, no peace” – protesters march through Kenosha decrying police brutality - 3 hours ago
-
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: EU missions in Mali on hold due to military coup – EU foreign policy chief Borrell - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Hundreds rally against Lukashenko in Minsk’s Independence Square - 4 hours ago
-
Spain: At least 26 arrested after riot in Melilla migrant centre - 5 hours ago
-
17-year-old arrested after two shot dead at protest in Wisconsin, USA - 10 hours ago
-
Obese people more likely to die from COVID-19: Study - 12 hours ago
-
Striking workers in Belarus facing threats and intimidation - 13 hours ago
17-year-old arrested after two shot dead at protest in Wisconsin, USA
In the city of Kenosha on Tuesday night two people were killed and a third injured during a third night of unrest caused by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/26/17-year-old-arrested-after-two-shot-dead-at-protest-in-wisconsin-usa
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories