190,000 deaths in Africa? +++ Brazil in crisis | Coronavirus latest

We take a look at the latest coronavirus pandemic developments around the world:

– The International Monetary Fund is worried about an economic collapse in Brazil. The country went through a major recession in 2016 and has just begun to stabilize. The current Covid-19 pandemic is threatening a full recovery.

– The coronavirus has also inspired people to be more innovative to deal with some of the challenges that the pandemic has posed. Companies are adapting to changing demands. The US company Hatch Exhibits has gone from building tradeshow booths to protective equipment for health care workers facing a dire shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Lockdowns imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus have reduced traffic and pollution. In some places that’s has allowed nature to make a comeback. In Thailand it has emboldened dolphins and another animals to reappear.

– More than 3-point-8 Million people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, and nearly 270-thousand have died.

– A new study by the World Health Organization projects that up to 190-thousand people in Africa could die of COVID-19 in the first year — if the outbreak is not contained.

– Iran’s state news agency has said Friday prayers will resume in mosques in 146 cities where the infection risk is considered minimal.

– Afghanistan’s national health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus. The World Bank has approved 400 million dollars in aid to help the country’s shaky economy weather the crisis.

