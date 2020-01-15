‘1917’: Sam Mendes’s breathless WWI film takes us to the trenches

Its technical prowess and its haunting tension has seen “1917” nominated for ten Academy awards; film critic Lisa Nesselson tells us why the film transports modern viewers to the frontline of the Great War and brings home the horror of relentless armed conflict. We also revisit the work of screenwriter and director Paul Schrader, as the Forum des Images in Paris celebrates the work of the man who wrote “Taxi Driver”.

