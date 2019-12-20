2019 in images: A look back at some of the year’s biggest stories

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

From the blaze that tore through France’s Notre-Dame Cathedral, to Donald Trump becoming just the third US president in history to be impeached, France 24 looks back at some of the stories that made the headlines over the past year.

