2020 DNC day 1: Democrats rally behind Biden as they take aim at Trump

4 hours ago

The US Democratic Party has begun its national convention.
The event usually packs a stadium with huge crowds, but because of COVID-19, it is all being done virtually.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were among a number of prominent Democrats, and Republicans, who made speeches backing Joe Biden for president.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

