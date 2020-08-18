2020 DNC day 1: Democrats rally behind Biden as they take aim at Trump

The US Democratic Party has begun its national convention.

The event usually packs a stadium with huge crowds, but because of COVID-19, it is all being done virtually.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were among a number of prominent Democrats, and Republicans, who made speeches backing Joe Biden for president.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

