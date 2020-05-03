-
2020 DW Freedom of Speech Award honors coronavirus whistleblowers | DW News
The 2020 DW Freedom of Speech Award highlights journalists who have been persecuted because of their reporting of the coronavirus pandemic. DW has named 17 individuals who are meant to represent all journalists, bloggers and citizens around the world who have defied restrictions on press freedom to report on the coronavirus. Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights paid tribute to this year’s award winners and all journalists going about their trade without fear or favor. In a studio discussion, DW’s Director General, Peter Limbourg, spoke at length about the award and the risks journalists take to report on the pandemic. The award names the following journalists: Ana Lalic, Blaž Zgaga, Sergej Sazuk, Elena Milashina, Darvinson Rojas, Darvinson Rojas, Beatific Ngumbwanda, David Musisi Karyankolo, Nurcan Baysal, İsmet Çiğit, Fares Sayegh, Siddharth Varadarajan, Sovann Rithy, Maria Victoria Beltran, Chen Qiushi, Li Zehua, and Fang Bin.
