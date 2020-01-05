2020 look ahead: ‘DREAMers’ await decision on their futures

The fate of at least 700,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, could become one of the defining issues of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump is trying to end a programme that temporarily protected them from deportation.

The Supreme Court is set to make a decision on their future, just months before election day.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#DACA #Dreamers #AljazeeraEnglish