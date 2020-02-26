2020 The Democratic Race | Start Here

The US presidential election is coming up and both the Democratic and Republican parties are choosing their nominees.

The incumbent, President Donald Trump, has his challengers. But he has always looked like the shoo-in for the Republicans.

Different story for the Democrats, who started with a record 28 candidates and have been working their way down to just one.

The US system for choosing presidential nominees is unlike anything else in the world. It’s messy and convoluted, and not everyone thinks it’s fair. Start Here explains.