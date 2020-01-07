-
2020: What’s to come? | The Stream
2019 was complex. It was a year of protest on the streets of Venezuela, Lebanon, Sudan and Hong Kong. It was the year of climate emergency, with Greta Thunberg standing up for the planet. It was a year of hostility, US presidential impeachment and Brexit. And it was a year of deadly mass shootings and children in cages.
But there were glimmers of hope. Scientific discoveries soared, global HIV deaths fell to record lows, diversity in politics grew, animal conservation efforts yielded results and New Zealand passed a bill to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.
So, how we do reconcile the good with so much bad? We begin 2020 with democracy being put to the test around the world, and the assassination of an Iranian general raising the spectre of renewed conflict across the Middle East. And that’s before one of the most eagerly-awaited US presidential elections in history.
In an ever-more confusing world where the news cycle gets shorter and more intense, how does faith help make sense of things and provide comfort throughout dark days? We’ll discuss the highs and lows of 2019 and ask our panel of faith leaders what they’re looking forward to in 2020.
