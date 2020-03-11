Share
23 years for Weinstein, and COVID-19 confirmed as pandemic

5 hours ago

As the rate of contagion of the coronavirus speeds up across much of the world, and the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic… some good news came in the form of a 23-year sentence for convicted sex offender, Harvey Weinstein. We take a look at online reaction to both.

