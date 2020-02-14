30 years after facing West Germany at Italia 90 Euronews speaks to English footballer Trevor Steven

Euronews speaks to English footballer, Trever Steven who rose to fame playing for Burnley, Everton, Rangers and Marseilles and won 36 international caps for England including in the 1986 World Cup against Maradona.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/13/30-years-after-facing-west-germany-at-italia-90-euronews-speaks-to-english-footballer-trev

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live