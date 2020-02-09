30 Yemenis medically evacuated for the first time in three years

Two UN-chartered planes carrying Yemenis in need of urgent medical care have left Sanaa for Jordan.

More than 30 people have been evacuated since Monday after the Saudi-led coalition eased restrictions on Sanaa airport for the first time in three years.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Amman, Jordan, where children are among those awaiting surgery.

