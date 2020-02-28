-
33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib
Turkey says it is attacking “all known targets of the Syrian regime” following a dramatic escalation in the battle for Idlib province.
At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in a Syrian government air strike.
The United Nations secretary-general has expressed grave concern as NATO’s chief condemned what he called the “indiscriminate” air strikes by Syria and Russia.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.
