33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib

Turkey says it is attacking “all known targets of the Syrian regime” following a dramatic escalation in the battle for Idlib province.

At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in a Syrian government air strike.

The United Nations secretary-general has expressed grave concern as NATO’s chief condemned what he called the “indiscriminate” air strikes by Syria and Russia.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Turkey #SoldiersKilled