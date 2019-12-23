6-year-old finds Chinese prisoner’s plea in Tesco Christmas card | DW News

The British supermarket chain Tesco has suspended a Chinese supplier of charity Christmas cards after a customer found a message inside one of the cards claiming it had been packed by prisoners who were forced laborers. The card was found by a six-year-old girl in London. Tesco has withdrawn the cards from sale and is investigating the allegation. China denies that it uses prisoners for forced labor.

