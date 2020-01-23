-
75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz: A survivor remembers | DW News
Dita Kraus, the ‘librarian of Auschwitz,’ was just a teenager when she was deported from Prague and ended up in death camp. Now 91, Dita spoke to DW at her home in Israel. World leaders will be at the former death camp for the official Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, but for Dita, it’s a place she never wants to see again. The horrors she experienced there are too much to bear. At Auschwitz, she snuck books to the children’s block.
