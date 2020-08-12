-
8 signs you’re in survival mode and how to start living – BBC - 6 hours ago
Champions League ‘Final Eight’ kicks off as PSG and Atalanta clash in Lisbon - 6 hours ago
Belarus protests: Third night of anger as opposition candidate flees - 6 hours ago
Covid-19 in France: PM Castex warns country “going the wrong way” - 6 hours ago
Spain: Royal family”s visit divides Mallorca residents in wake of Juan Carlos departure - 6 hours ago
Hong Kong tensions: Extradition deals with France and Germany suspended - 6 hours ago
Scotland derailment: at least one dead, FM Sturgeon declares major incident - 6 hours ago
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts to the early reports of a train derailing - 7 hours ago
UEFA’s final eight: Champions league Knockout tournament starts today in Lisbon - 7 hours ago
UNICEF: Conflict in Syria forces children into child labour - 7 hours ago
8 signs you’re in survival mode and how to start living – BBC
Coping with Burnout when you’re Black. In partnership with @The Open University
Coronavirus, the killing of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter protests… there’s been a lot to deal with. Here’s how to take care of you.
Mental Health | BBC
