A brief history of impeachment: From Johnson to Trump

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Donald Trump, whose trial in the Senate begins this week, is just the third US president to be impeached, while another came famously close. From Andrew Johnson in 1868, via Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, we take a look back at the history of impeachment in the US.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en