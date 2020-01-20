Share
A brief history of impeachment: From Johnson to Trump

Donald Trump, whose trial in the Senate begins this week, is just the third US president to be impeached, while another came famously close. From Andrew Johnson in 1868, via Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, we take a look back at the history of impeachment in the US.

