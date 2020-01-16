‘A ceasefire never lasts’: Idlib bombing resumes after brief lull

Russian and Syrian jets have struck Idlib province shattering a ceasefire in Syria’s last remaining rebel-held area.

This happened in spite of the ceasefire that was supposed to have come into force on Sunday.

At least 19 people are reported to have been killed. and 70 others are injured.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports.

