A complicated legacy: Kenya’s longest-serving president dies aged 95

Kenya has gone into mourning after the death of its longest-serving president. Daniel arap Moi led the country for over two decades from 1978. The 95-year-old left behind a complicated legacy. Also, the teachers of an Ivorian 13-year-old who died after stowing away on a plane last month warn his classmates against taking similar risks. And miners in northwestern Nigeria trying to sidestep a ban are targeted by criminal gangs.

