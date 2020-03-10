‘A day without women’: Strike in Mexico to condemn femicides

Mexico has seen what life would be like without women.

They held a nationwide strike to highlight how men are literally getting away with murder.

On average, 10 women were killed every day last year.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

