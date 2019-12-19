A dirty retelling of the birth of Jesus | Live At The Apollo Christmas Special – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

The fabulous Sara Pascoe hosts some Yuletide fun and frolics, and introduces Chris McCausland and Flo and Joan to the stage.

Other acts to appear throughout the series include: Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Kae Kurd, Sindhu Vee, Alex Edelman, Lou Sanders, Darren Harriott, Jessica Fostekew, Stephen Bailey, Desiree Burch, Paul McCaffrey, Jonny Pelham, Ardal O’Hanlon, Sara Barron, Mawaan Rizwan, Guz Khan, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rhys James.

Live At The Apollo | Series 15 Episode 7 | BBC

