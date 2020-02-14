But at over 700 years away, astronomers say there’s no risk to Earth. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/14/a-dying-star-one-thousand-times-bigger-than-the-sun-could-soon-explode

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live