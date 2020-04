A hotel requisitioned in Brussels to accommodate female victims

Since the start of Belgium’s lockdown, authorities have noted an increase in cases of domestic violence. So much so that the shelters have become full, and a hotel has been requisitioned by the local government in Brussels to accommodate female victims. It will remain requisitioned until at least June.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en