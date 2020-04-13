Share
A hotel requisitioned in Brussels to accommodate female victims

32 mins ago

Since the start of Belgium’s lockdown, authorities have noted an increase in cases of domestic violence. So much so that the shelters have become full, and a hotel has been requisitioned by the local government in Brussels to accommodate female victims. It will remain requisitioned until at least June.

