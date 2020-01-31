‘A joke’: Palestinians slam Trump’s proposal for new capital

US President Donald Trump has earmarked the small town of Abu Dis in the occupied West Bank as a potential capital for a Palestinian state in his proposed Middle East plan.

But its residents say, for them, Jerusalem will always be the capital, no matter what.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom report Abu Dis in the occupied West Bank.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Palestine #MiddleEastPlan