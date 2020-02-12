A late-blooming romance for the ages in French film ‘Two of Us’

Nina and Mado’s passion rivals any grandiose, youthful love story according to film critic Lisa Nesselson, who tells us why Filippo Meneghetti’s début feature is a must-see. We also check out Golshifteh Farahani’s latest starring role as a determined young psychiatrist in a post-Arab Spring Tunisia in “Arab Blues”. Director Manele Labidi’s first film takes a light-hearted look at how “the talking cure” is embraced among the contradictions of an Islamic society.

