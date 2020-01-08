Share
0 0 0 0

A look at Iran’s elite Quds force, previously led by the late General Qassem Soleimani

42 mins ago

The deceased Qassem Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, which falls under the umbrella of the country’s Revolutionary Guard. France 24’s Delano D’Souza takes a close look at group, which is accused by the US of supporting terrorist organisations.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment