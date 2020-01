A look at Iran’s elite Quds force, previously led by the late General Qassem Soleimani

The deceased Qassem Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, which falls under the umbrella of the country’s Revolutionary Guard. France 24’s Delano D’Souza takes a close look at group, which is accused by the US of supporting terrorist organisations.

