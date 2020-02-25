A look back on Mubarak’s life

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s president for almost 30 years who stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011, has died. He was 91.

Mubarak served as Egypt’s fourth president starting in 1981 until his removal in what became known as the Arab Spring revolution.

He was jailed for years after the uprising but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges. The acquittal stunned many Egyptians, thousands of whom poured into central Cairo to show their anger against the court.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley looks back on Mubarak’s life.

