A mostly virtual Westminster reopens amidst PPE shortage debacle

38 mins ago

MPs return to work but most are attending the Commons’ sessions remotely. The speaker assures those not in the Chamber won’t be at a disadvantage as debates will centre on the shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. …
