A new global epidemic? I Inside Story
China’s reporting people with coronavirus outside the epicentre of the outbreak have now died.
This, as health authorities around the world fear the infection rate could increase during what’s usually China’s busiest travel period of the year.
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year, although Beijing has cancelled all public celebrations.
And as the death toll rises – more countries are taking their own precautions.
So are these efforts enough?
And can the virus be contained quickly?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests
Nicholas Thomas, Associate Professor at City University of Hong Kong and specialises in Asian Health Security.
Nathalie MacDermott, Clinical Lecturer at King’s College London who researches disease outbreak control.
