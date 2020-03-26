Share
A new Marshall plan? MEPs debate coronavirus response

In an extraordinary plenary MEPs are set to vote through measures to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The EU has said it will do ‘whatever it takes’, but solidarity means something different to different politicians.…
