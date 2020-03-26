In an extraordinary plenary MEPs are set to vote through measures to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The EU has said it will do ‘whatever it takes’, but solidarity means something different to different politicians.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/26/a-new-marshall-plan-meps-debate-coronavirus-response

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-