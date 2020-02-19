A new political crisis in Afghanistan? I Inside Story

In 2014, their rivalry resulted in a US-brokered deal to share power, which was punctuated by 5 years of bickering.

And now Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah are again disputing an election result.

Ghani is officially the winner – but only just, and that’s rejected by Abdullah, who shares power with the president as a chief executive.

He’s now threatening to form his own parallel government.

This political showdown couldn’t come at a more critical time for Afghanistan.

The U.S and the Taliban appear close to an agreement that could lead to a planned reduction in violence, and if that posture is largely maintained it COULD be a pre-cursor to Afghan politicians sitting opposite the Taliban.

How can any of that happen, until we know: who runs Afghanistan?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Tamim Asey, Former Deputy Minister of Defense and the Executive Chairman of The Institute of War and Peace Studies.

Simbal Khan, Political and Security Analyst.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#InsideStory

#Afghanistan