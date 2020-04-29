‘A nonsense’: French trade union attacks lockdown plan for prioritising economy over worker safety

“No protection, no work”: a spokesperson for France’s largest trade union, the #CGT’s Benjamin Amar, has decried the plan laid out by Edouard Philippe for exiting lockdown as “a nonsense”. The trade union says workers should be assured testing and masks be fully available before returning to work.

