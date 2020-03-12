A portrait of Irish travellers: Childhood curtailed

Ireland’s traveller communities live on the margins of society. They’re often unable to access state services because they have no permanent address, and they’re also physically pushed out of the country’s urban centres. What’s it like growing up as a traveller in modern-day Ireland? German photographer Tamara Eckhardt has been documenting daily life in a traveller community on the outskirts of Galway. She joined us for Perspective ahead of a group exhibition for young photographers here in Paris.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en