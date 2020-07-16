‘A privilege’: Swimming with endangered whale sharks in Qatar

Qatar’s waters are host to some of the world’s largest gatherings of whale sharks, the biggest fish on the planet.

The gentle sea giants spotted in large numbers off the Qatari coast gather to feed on the abundance of fish eggs in the waters.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker got exclusive access to head out to sea and swim with the endangered species.

