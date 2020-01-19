-
‘A rapist in your path’ anthem sets defiant tone at Women’s March
Thousands of people have taken part in the annual Women’s March in Washington DC, which has taken place for four years in a row now.
The movement began in response to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump and his remarks about women.
Protesters say Trump must go, in order to protect diversity, equality and human rights.
But it’s since grown into a wider movement.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from the rally in Washington, DC.
