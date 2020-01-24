A risky commute: The dangerous ride for Cambodia’s female garment workers

In this edition, we take a look at the hellish commute for Cambodia’s garment workers who are predominantly women, risking their lives travelling to and from work. Also the growing popularity of so-called dirty theatre in Pakistan whose female performers face marginalization in a conservative Muslim society. Plus a mid-career change for something totally new might seem like a half-baked idea but increasingly women in France are doing just that and finding a sweeter career path by retraining as bakers.

