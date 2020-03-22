A round of applause: Spaniards salute police, health workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As Spain grapples with the coronavirus crisis, police and health workers find solace in quarantined residents of Madrid who have been expressing their gratitude to their efforts from their balconies and rooftops.

Footage shot in front of Jimenez Diaz Foundation University hospital on Saturday shows the national police, health and ambulance workers applauding back to thank those who are staying at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Spain is currently the third country in the world by the number of cases of coronavirus, behind China and Italy, with over 25,350 infected and 1,375 deaths so far.

