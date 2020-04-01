Share
0 0 0 0

A secret weapon: Turkey battles COVID-19 pandemic… with eau de Cologne!

56 mins ago

Ali is less than 65 years old, he isn’t affected by the confinement measures in Turkey. So he got to keep working. To protect himself from the virus, he uses a very Turkish elixir: Cologne!

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment