A Service of Celebration for Commonwealth Day LIVE 🔴 – BBC

In the presence of Her Majesty the Queen and other senior members of the royal family, Petroc Trelawny introduces live coverage from Westminster Abbey in London for a Service of Celebration for Commonwealth Day. This service is the highlight of the Commonwealth year, and features readings, music and dance, including performances by Alexandra Burke, Craig David and the Melodians Steel Orchestra, as well as a reflection by world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Sonali Shah interviews honoured guests and participants from the service.

A Service of Celebration for Commonwealth Day | 2020 | BBC

