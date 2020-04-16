A survival guide to the stress of confinement

How does confinement and lockdown impact on mental health? For many, isolation from family members is an obvious cause of stress, but even going to the supermarket can cause anxiety. Tom Dening, professor of dementia research, University of Nottingham, explains the challenges and impacts of confinement, and ways to ease the stress.

