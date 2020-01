â€˜A trick or a compromise?â€™ Retirement reform talks take a turn

In the Press – Mon. 13.01.2020:We take a look at how the French press is covering the government’s willingness to backbench the ‘pivot age’ part of its retirement reforms. We also discuss coverage of the protests in Iran after the government admitted to downing a Ukrainian airlines flight by accident. Finally, we find out about a stellar intern’s discovery.

