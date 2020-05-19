-
Calls for Cummings to resign after lockdown travel – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 41 mins ago
Is video calling your friends terrible? | The Mash Report – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Brazil’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 330,000 as WHO calls South America ‘a new epicenter’ - about 1 hour ago
‘I saw so much smoke and fire’: Survivor recalls aftermath of Pakistan jet crash - 2 hours ago
Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire - 2 hours ago
Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN - 3 hours ago
ILO chief: Workers in informal economy face ‘utter destitution’ | Talk to Al Jazeera - 3 hours ago
WHO says South America new coronavirus ‘epicentre’ - 3 hours ago
Curtains for Hong Kong’s special status? China makes its move - 11 hours ago
Pakistan: Plane crash dead and injured rushed to Karachi hospital - 12 hours ago
A universal patent for Covid-19 vaccine?
« Teams all around the world started making their research on that. Some of them probably spoke too early, and some of them seem to have been mixing up two things: one is the scientific discovery and something else is the production. If The whole world is willing to have vaccine available and administered, then one single plant won’t be sufficient. Probably, it might be the case that the patent will be universal… offered to the world community otherwise some countries will not be able to access it»
Jean-Jacques Zambrowski, hospital Physician and Professor of public health management, Paris Descartes University
« The quicker the vaccine is moved into production, the risk is that too little research would have been done on side effects in distinctive populations. Not only won’t we know about the duration of protection or the efficacy but we won’t know whether there might not be groups that will produce that reactions. That happened with some of the influenza vaccines in 2009. »
Stuart Blume, professor Emeritus of Science & Technology Studies, University of Amsterdam
