A universal patent for Covid-19 vaccine?

« Teams all around the world started making their research on that. Some of them probably spoke too early, and some of them seem to have been mixing up two things: one is the scientific discovery and something else is the production. If The whole world is willing to have vaccine available and administered, then one single plant won’t be sufficient. Probably, it might be the case that the patent will be universal… offered to the world community otherwise some countries will not be able to access it»

Jean-Jacques Zambrowski, hospital Physician and Professor of public health management, Paris Descartes University

« The quicker the vaccine is moved into production, the risk is that too little research would have been done on side effects in distinctive populations. Not only won’t we know about the duration of protection or the efficacy but we won’t know whether there might not be groups that will produce that reactions. That happened with some of the influenza vaccines in 2009. »

Stuart Blume, professor Emeritus of Science & Technology Studies, University of Amsterdam

