‘A very sad day’ as coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals top 20,000

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has exceeded 20,000 – up by more than 800 in the past day.

The UK is now the fifth country to pass that milestone.

Meanwhile, Belgium, the European country with the highest rate of deaths per capita, says it will start easing restrictions.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba has more.

